Call to keep ill pupils at home

In an unusual move, Grey Junior School on Monday urged parents to keep their boys at home after a nasty wave of illness hit the school.

With about 25% of the boys at the prestigious Mill Park school ill and 20% of the staff also feeling off colour, it was decided a few days of rest and recuperation might be in order.

School principal Lindsay Pearson, however, fobbed off some media claims that the school had been forced to shut down due to ill health, saying while they had asked parents to keep the children at home where possible, it would be business as usual for those with no alternative.

In a letter, sent on Monday, Pearson wrote: “We have had a major outbreak of what appears to be Influenza A among the boys and staff.

“We have decided to initiate an unusual request of our parents, and that is to keep their sons at home for the next two days [Tuesday and Wednesday] if they are able to do so.”