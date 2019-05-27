Search widens for missing Knysna car lover Bert Scheepers

The search for a missing Knysna businessman enters its third week as teams continue to seek answers.

Egbertus “Bert” Scheepers, 65, has been missing since May 9 – and police have been scouring the area for him.

Pretoria private investigator and security specialist Mike Bolhuis was roped in by the Scheepers family last week to assist.

Scheepers, an avid car collector and dealer, owns the House of Classic and Sports Cars in Knysna’s Main Road as well as several other businesses in various provinces.

Bolhuis said progress had been made and the search expanded countrywide.

“As part of our probe, we concentrated on the first 48 hours in the immediate vicinity where he went missing.

“Leads were attained there and followed up,” he said.

“We then progressed to other surrounding towns and locations. This was all done.

“We are going to be expanding the search nationwide.”

Bolhuis said that progress had been made on the case, but information was sensitive and could not be divulged.

“We have very hi-tech equipment and the best tracking and tracing infrastructure on the market,” he said.

“All this is being used to also assist with the investigation.

“In addition, we have activated a series of informers across the country who are working with us. They have all put their feelers out to get information.”

Shortly after his disappearance, Scheepers’ daughter, Lisa, who lives in Gauteng, flew to Knysna.

In addition to searches by residents and neighbourhood watch members, police divers have also been searching the Knysna lagoon – which borders his house – and have come up with nothing.

To date, officials have revealed that CCTV shows him entering the Thesen Island area but not leaving.

None of Scheepers’ vehicles – all 120 of them – are missing and the car he was driving on the day of his disappearance, a Mercedes-Benz, was still parked at his house.

Bolhuis said that the family were very traumatised.

“Everyone is very emotional and they want answers as to what has happened,” he said.

Bolhuis said that because the police were involved with the probe, it would be an offence to deliberately mislead or not provide information.

Anyone with information can contact Bolhuis on 082447-6116 or Captain Carolus Heyser on 082-778-7241.