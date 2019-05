An axe-wielding woman broke into a house in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

The incident took place in Kuyga at about 2am on Saturday.

The couple woke up when the woman was inside their bedroom.

“The wife noticed an intruder in the bedroom with an axe and screamed, which woke her husband.

“The intruder threatened to chop the couple up, and demanded a cellphone, money and an amplifier. She then fled.”