NSFAS mum on who is behind funding of TV show

A new TV show, NSFAS Uncapped, is funded by private sponsors, the names of whom will be revealed at a later stage, says National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.

Shortly after the launch of the show was announced on social media, many accused NSFAS of "wasting money" and lamented not receiving funding from the scheme, despite being eligible.

Explaining the reason behind the launch of the show, Mamabolo said it was to reach a wider audience.

"Although NSFAS receives a high number of applications, which exceeds 400,000 on a yearly basis, there remains a significant number of disadvantaged youth that still lack of information on how to access NSFAS funding. Therefore, this television show will provide a step-by-step guide on how the youth from disadvantaged backgrounds can access funding from NSFAS."

He said the show would be hosted by current beneficiaries of the scheme as they have a much better understanding of the system.

"The show will air later this year, during the NSFAS 2020 application season. It will be hosted by beneficiaries because we believe they have real experience of our funding and will be in a better position to relate to our audience."

The scheme's Twitter page has been flooded with audition video clips from aspirant presenters.