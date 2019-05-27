News

Mzansi divided over Tito Mboweni's plea to stop calling the president by his first name

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 27 May 2019
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says it's disrespectful to refer to President Cyril Ramaphosa by his first name.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has received mixed responses to his call for the SA media to refrain from calling President Cyril Ramaphosa by his first name, insisting he be referred to as "President Ramaphosa"..

"Cyril this. Cyril that. Stop it. President Ramaphosa. Get it, media!" read part of a tweet from Mboweni. 

Citing the capital of Rwanda as an example, Mboweni said Rwandan media did not refer to the country's president, Paul Kagame, by his first name.

Some agreed with Mboweni.

Others said they would refer to the president as they liked.

