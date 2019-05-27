Man killed by train near main Port Elizabeth station

The body of a man hit and then dragged by a train was found near the Port Elizabeth railway station on Friday.

A security guard came across the body while patrolling the area.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the train did not stop after hitting the man.

“The body of a man in his 30s was dragged 20m by the train.

“Unfortunately, we do not know what happened [nor] which train was involved,” he said.

Police were trying to determine the man’s identity.