Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme

The Hawks have issued warrants of arrest for former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor Louis Tshakoane and his wife Komane Tshakoane who are believed to be on the run.

The pair, Louis, 70, and Suzen, 55, are wanted for their alleged involvement in an illegal multi-million rand investment scheme tagged ‘Undercover Billionaires’.

“It is alleged that between 2014 and 2018, the Tshakoanes, persuaded unsuspecting funders around the country to bankroll an alleged illegal investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires. Further investigations revealed that the family’s company was not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Investors were lured with promises of higher than normal returns on their capital which they ultimately lost,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.