Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study

Almost one in five (17%) of South African adults aged between 15 and 49 have HIV – a five percentage point increase from 2000.

A total of 5.3 million South Africans under the age of 50 are HIV-positive, according to a study by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), recently published in the journal Nature.

IHME tried to break down the number of people living with HIV across 46 African countries to help policymakers focus their efforts on fighting the epidemic.