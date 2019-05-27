Cyril Ramaphosa inspires residents at Helenvale centre to hope

Inaugural speech promises 'action, not just words'

PREMIUM

By Hendrick Mphande -

With the fanfare surrounding Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration over, a handful of residents who watched his speech live at the Helenvale Resource Centre in Port Elizabeth want his focus to now shift to gangsterism in the city’s northern areas.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.