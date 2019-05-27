‘Beggar’ shoots at Malabar woman

A woman who questioned a man asking for bread outside her Port Elizabeth home on Saturday was almost shot.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the Malabar woman had gone to close her gate when the man approached her at 9.20pm on Saturday.

“As the woman was about to walk towards her house she noticed an unknown man who asked for bread.

“She questioned the man why he was at her house when it was late.

“Suddenly she saw flashes, followed by loud bangs.”

Labans said two bullets were fired at her but struck a nearby wall.

“She managed to run inside the house unharmed.”