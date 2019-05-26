Parachutist who crashed into pole at Ramaphosa's inauguration not critically injured

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Sunday warned against "inaccurate news" on social media after a parachutist crashed into a pole during the presidential inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

"The reports on social media platforms that the member is in [an] intensive care unit are not true," the SANDF said in a statement.

"The SANDF can confirm that the member received medical attention at the stadium and [was] released. The SANDF once again would like to caution the public not to spread incorrect and irresponsible information," said Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi.

Video clips of the botched landing went viral on social media, showing the parachutist hitting what seemed to be a pole, but then getting up with no obvious signs of injuries.