Jacob Zuma is 'feeling very bad' about corruption case against him

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers portrayed him as a financially drained, hated and ashamed man in court this past week, saying the drawn-out court matter against him was taking its toll.

But Zuma appeared confident as he arrived at the Pietermaritzburg High Court every day in a dark luxury vehicle marked “presidential protection”, as supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of him.

In court, the ageing former statesman was described as a hated man with a ruined reputation who was being denied the right to a fair trial.

"We sometimes forget that Mr Zuma is a human being. He is a grandfather. He is a father. He is a brother. He has got the same feelings that we all do. Because he has been dirtied over decades with allegations that he is corrupt some of us see him as less of a human. He is feeling very bad about the continuation of this matter. He has shame and pride," his attorney, Daniel Mantsha, told TimesLIVE on Friday shortly after arguments in Zuma's application for a stay of permanent prosecution ended.

But Zuma didn’t appear ashamed as he walked confidently into court on Monday morning where his son Duduzane - who is fighting his own legal battles in a culpable homicide case - sat in the public gallery with some of his father's staunchest allies like Carl Niehaus and Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama.

He displayed the same confidence when he walked out of court on Friday after his advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, argued to introduce a letter written by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams which Zuma believes would help him to avoid facing 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

"We hope that the court will read the letter and see it for what it is. It is black and white. It is coming from the National Prosecuting Authority, not from us. They, themselves believe that there is political interference. That is why they directed the Hawks to investigate certain prominent politicians, not only for political meddling but for corruption and racketeering," Mantsha said.

Sikhakhane told the court that the letter spoke of bribes, former president Thabo Mbeki and ex-justice minister Penuell Maduna.

He argued that the state could not deny that there was political interference when, as late as March 2018, Abrahams was asking the Hawks to investigate claims made by former Thales lawyer Ajay Sooklal that Mbeki had allegedly instructed Maduna to drop the charges. Sooklal claimed that Maduna was allegedly paid €50,000 to for his part in dropping the charges.