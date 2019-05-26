Explosives, ammunition and ivory cache found at house in Durbanville

Members of the Bomb Disposal Unit were called to a house in Durbanville near Cape Town on Saturday where they discovered a cache of explosives, ammunition and ivory.

“According to the members, the son of a man who died in April month, asked them to accompany him to his father's house. There the members opened a firearm safe in the garage and found licenced firearms ( two hunting rifles, one shotgun and one revolver).

“The members also found ammunition, two elephant tusks and a stack of explosives,” Van Wyk said.