Zuma wields Abrahams letter to get him off the hook
It’s now a matter of whether or not the court will admit the evidence penned by the former prosecutions boss
It’s now a matter of whether or not the court will admit the evidence penned by the former prosecutions boss
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.