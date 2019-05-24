Xenophobia starts with the way we talk to each other, says UCT expert

Who could forget the merciless stabbing to death of Emmanuel Sithole, a Mozambican national, in Alexandra in 2015?

Or the multiple deaths of foreign Africans across the country in May 2008 after Ernesto Alfabeto Nhamuave, also Mozambican, was beaten, stabbed and set alight in Ramaphosa informal settlement on the East Rand?

These, and the continual killings of - and attacks on - foreign spaza shop traders, are the brutal acts of xenophobia that splash across newspapers countrywide.

But now, a study by a lecturer at the University of Cape Town has shown how "Afrophobia" begins long before violence erupts.

Just like racism and sexism, it starts on a far more subtle end of the same spectrum, but with the same type of prejudice.