Mom nabbed for daughter's murder

Limpopo police arrested a 31-year-old woman on Thursday for allegedly assaulting and killing her 8-year-old daughter in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said in a media statement on Thursday that officers received a tip-off around 2.15am that a mother had allegedly assaulted and killed her daughter.

“The police responded immediately and on arrival, the eight-year-old ... was found lying dead with multiple injuries throughout her body,” Ngoepe said.

Preliminary investigations found the mother allegedly assaulted the girl with different objects after accusing her of stealing money.

“It is believed that the mother ran away soon after the incident, but the police launched a search operation until she was arrested during the day from her hideout in the area,” Ngoepe said.

The mother will appear in the Namakgale magistrate’s court on a charge of murder soon.