Jacob Zuma's fate to be decided in three months

Former president Jacob Zuma will know the outcome of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in "three months' time."

After hearing arguments, following a request by Zuma's legal team to introduce new evidence on the 11th hour, judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Ester Steyn and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati left the court without providing a date.

"We will deliberate," Mnguni said before exiting the court.

Confused journalists and members of the public gallery waited for the judges to return but were informed by court staff that the matter was over.

Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC told TimesLIVE that the ruling would be given in three months.

He did not expand on which ruling - Zuma's bid to escape facing corruption charges or the application to submit new evidence.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority has accused Zuma's legal team of unlawfully obtaining a letter between the state and the Hawks.

NPA advocate Wim Trengove told the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday that the letter must have been leaked from the NPA or the Hawks.

He said the letter, which Zuma wants to use to prove that there was political interference, did not have to do with the former president's case.

Trengove said it dealt with the investigation of Zuma's co-accused, French arms company Thales.

Sikhakhane had told the court that the letter mentioned former justice minister Penuell Maduna and former president Thabo Mbeki. He said it mentioned bribes.

Zuma has previously claimed that Mbeki tried to bribe him with millions of rands to step down from politics.