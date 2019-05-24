Gift of Givers to be partially compensated for drought efforts in Makhanda

Charity organisation, Gift of the Givers, will be compensated by Makhanda Municipality for some work done in assisting the drought-stricken municipality.

On May 16, Gift of the Givers announced that it was withdrawing its aid from the drought-stricken Makana following a dispute over R15m the non-government organisation said it was owed for drought-relief efforts.

In a statement issued by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mamkeli Ngam said a multiparty stakeholders meeting had yielded positive results and that a plan had been hatched to mediate between the organisations.

"Makana Local Municipality has agreed that a consolidated report be produced by Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and the Gift of the Givers (GoG).

"The meeting clarified outstanding issues between GoG, DWS and Makana Local municipality.

"The spirit in the meeting was positive with an appreciation of the work undertaken by all key stakeholders including the Provincial Government, DWS and the GoG to stabilise the situation."

GoG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation would be compensated to some extent.

"Given that it was emphasised that there is no further water crisis in Makhanda, that Gift of the Givers services are no longer required, that we will be compensated to some extent in a manner determined by an arm of government and that the municipality would prefer using its own service providers to complete all necessary work.

"Payment will be considered for the 11 out of 15 of the boreholes drilled."

Sooliman said the charity's water filtration system would be withdrawn as the chairperson of the meeting said that there was no longer a disaster or water crisis in Makhanda.

"We need not incur any further expense (which will run into millions) to complete the intervention.

"GoG was asked if it can provide 20 JoJo tanks to the municipality at no cost in the interest of the community. We are considering that favourably."