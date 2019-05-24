Fikile Mbalula slams Bonang Matheba over inauguration champagne claims

ANC MP Fikile Mbalula has lashed out at celebrity Bonang Matheba for claiming that House of BNG would be the bubbly supplier at the presidential inauguration tomorrow.

Matheba took to her social media platforms to announce that House of BNG would be the bubbly supplier for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration

“@houseofbng is proud bubbly supplier for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration on May 25th 2019!! Congratulations to President-Elect @cyrilramaphosa... We can’t wait to toast with you,” she wrote.

However Mbalula came out guns blazing against the statement telling his Twitter followers that the party “can’t (sic) entertain such nonsense”.

“We come from a bruising election we cant entertain such nonsense this is not a Hollywood party is an inauguration of a President who must serve his people,” he wrote.

He further explained in a tweet to reporter Aldrin Sampear that as per President Ramaphosa’s instructions, there would be no champagne popping at the event.

“President when we celebrated our victory said no champagne we must respect our people, the people who put us in power therefore”, he wrote.

Mbalula was referring to comments made by President Ramaphosa at the "Siyabonga" election victory event outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on May, 12th.