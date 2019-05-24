Body found in Bethelsdorp field

The body of a man was found in an open field in Strelitzia street, Bethelsdorp, on Friday morning.

Eugene Rossouw, 46, was found beaten to death at about 7.30am.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that Rossouw had been found in the field by a passerby.

“The person who found him alerted the police shortly after the find. It is unclear what the circumstances are that led to the death, however, it appears that he was murdered,” he said.

“His wounds suggest that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head by an unknown object.”

“He was last seen leaving his house at about 8pm on Thursday. Sometime thereafter he was attacked and killed,” he said.

Labans said nothing appeared to have been stolen during the incident.

A case of murder is being investigated.