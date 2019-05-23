University students design new creche using recycled materials

Nelson Mandela University architecture students have given new life to old junk through the design of a state-of-the-art portable creche to be used in Airport Valley.

The project is the brainchild of Glenda Brunette from Walmer Angels who linked up Creche 13 in Airport Valley and the NMU second year students, who designed and are raising funds to build the new creche.

Chairperson of the Airport Valley community, Zama Mona, said they were very excited about the creche.

"We are very happy about this project and all of us are very keen to help.

"We don't want children to walk around outside doing nothing," he said.

The NMU lecturer coordinating the project, John Andrews, said they always intended for the second-year students to produce a design that would contribute to society.

"I think up to now their marks were their rewards and their studies were a very insular process.

"Now we are moving all this energy to benefit the community," Andrews said.

He said there were a number of requirements that made it a complex design including that the entire structure had to be a temporary structure and be portable in the event that residents receive permanent housing.

The final design also boasts a new "skylight" element never done before using corrugated steel drums and a uniquely designed vent.