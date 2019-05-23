Only way to escape 'Krugersdorp Killers' was to fake your death, judge told

The only way to escape from a murderous enterprise that embarked on a killing spree in Gauteng was to fake one's death and go into hiding.

That was how a state prosecutor portrayed the cult-like "Krugersdorp Killers" on Thursday during closing arguments in a murder trial featuring religion, satanism and betrayal.

Prosecutor Gerrit Roberts SC described the mastermind behind the group as a "witch" and argued that everything in the case revolved around her.

"At the top there was the mastermind, Cecilia, who received all the money and gave all the instructions. She made sure that she never dirtied her hands," he said.

"She was aware of each criminal activity and was fully briefed afterwards," he added.