Language hiccup causes delay in murder trial

The trial of two men charged with murder hit a snag on Wednesday after one of the accused abruptly fired his Legal Aid attorney, telling the court he wanted to be represented by someone who could speak Afrikaans.

Sergio Slabbert, 30, of Kleinskool, told acting judge Vinesh Naidoo he found it strange that his legal representative could not speak Afrikaans when there were statements in the docket which were in his mother tongue, Afrikaans.

“He read out the docket to me but when it came to certain statements he gave them to me to read,” Slabbert said.

Legal Aid SA Port Elizabeth head advocate Johan van der Spuy said there was not another lawyer available to represent Slabbert and his appointed counsel, Xolile Bodlo, was more than capable of representing him and the free legal service could not appoint an external lawyer at the expense of taxpayers.

Van der Spuy said that in his 30 years of practising in the Port Elizabeth High Court he had never heard of an accused person not willing to make use of court-appointed interpreters during consultations or an accused person wanting to dictate who represented them from Legal Aid services.

Naidu told Slabbert his only options were to stay with Bodlo, appoint his own private counsel, or represent himself.

After a 30-minute adjournment Slabbert decided to continue using Bodlo’s services.

Slabbert and Randy Malgas, 28, of Kleinskool, face one count of murder, one of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged the two men hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint and drove it to a house in Ledger Street, Bethelsdorp, where a group of people were gathered. Malgas and Slabbert allegedly confronted the group and fired shots at them, killing Shegane Goeda (no age given) and wounding another man who is not being named as he is in witness protection.

The men pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, a state witness said she had been present on December 14 2016 at a house in Main Road, Kleinskool when the plot to shoot Goeda was hatched.

She said Malgas had ordered her and a friend to stand in the road to get a jikeleza – an informal taxi.

She protested, resulting in Malgas allegedly hitting her over the head with a gun, which in turn led to her following his instructions.

“A blue car approached and stopped. We were pushed aside and [the two men] with us approached the car.

“[One of the men] jumped in the car and took a gun out.

“He hit the driver on the back of his head with the gun.”