Swearing in of deputy president David Mabuza postponed

Deputy president David Mabuza will not be sworn in with the rest of the members of parliament today.

According to a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office, Mabuza requested that his swearing in be postponed pending outcomes of the integrity committee.

"The deputy president made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute," said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

"In the meantime, he has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC's institutions and processes."

Ramaphosa said that the ANC commended Mabuza for taking this decision and said that he applauds him for putting the interests of the party first.

However, SowetanLIVE understands that Mabuza may not be forming part of the 6th parliament altogether and the ANC will be replacing him with Judy Hermans on its list of MPs.

A letter sent to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina read: "Just been advised by Cde DSG [Jessie Duarte} that Cde DP Mabuza has declined his nomination and will not be sworn in tmw (sp). We will have the letter tmw (sp) morning. I am preparing the necessary. I am preparing the necessary nomination letter for Cde Judy Hermans (113) for Cde SG's signature tomorrow (today). Cde Hermans will be sworn-in in the next round."