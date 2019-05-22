KZN mayor's son and friend shot dead, seriously hurt third person in hospital

Tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening when the son of Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala was shot dead, along with a friend. A third person is in a serious condition in hospital.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said two counts of murder were being investigated after 28-year-old Siboniso Mondli Madlala and his 29-year-old friend were shot dead.

"The second deceased has not yet been identified. Unfortunately, we cannot divulge further details at this stage since the matter is still under investigation. No arrests have been made."