Jacob Zuma is attending his corruption hearing 'by choice'

Former president Jacob Zuma is attending his application for a permanent stay of prosecution "by choice".

In a civil matter, such as this bid to avoid corruption charges, an accused person does not need to be in court with his or her legal team.

"He is here by choice. It was decided yesterday. We will see on Thursday if he is up to attending again," advocate Muzi Sikhakhane told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday shortly after the matter was stood down until Thursday.

Zuma did not plan to address the handful of supporters that gathered in Freedom Park, opposite the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

On Monday Zuma addressed hundreds of supporters, who waited for hours for the court proceedings to end to catch a glimpse of the former president.