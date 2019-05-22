Hoërskool Verwoerd renamed Rietondale

The renaming of schools with colonial and apartheid-era names is in full swing in Gauteng.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced this yesterday as he celebrated the renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd. The school, in the north of Pretoria, will now be known as Rietondale Secondary School.

"My mission in this world is to reverse everything this man called Verwoerd has done to our education system. Other names like Jan Smuts will also follow," Lesufi said.

The school began the process to change its name in 2016 after the formalised process of the Gauteng department of education's circular 6 and 7 of 2016.

According to the documents from the department, the new name Rietondale was chosen by parents and they appreciated the department's willingness to transform the society and making the school a centre for the community.