Former mayors Parks Tau, Kgosientso Ramokgopa head to the legislature

Former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau and former City of Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa have made it into the legislature.

Having been absent from the political space after their lost their positions in the 2016 local government elections, the duo took their oath of public office on Wednesday. The DA now governs the two metros through coalitions.

New ANC chief whip in the Gauteng legislature, Mzi Khumalo, replaces embattled Brian Hlongwa.

Khumalo, the former executive mayor of the Rand West City municipality, will steer the 37-member caucus in the legislature. This follows Hlongwa’s resignation from his position amid corruption allegations of R1.2bn during his tenure as health MEC.

At the time of his resignation, Hlongwa said his decision was informed by the need to resolve the eight-year allegations against him, which have not been aired in court.

Khumalo’s election comes the same day members of the provincial legislature took the oath of public office. The ANC lost three seats but remains the majority party with 37 of the 73 seats in the Gauteng legislature.

ANC's new members of the legislature include Fees Must Fall activist Fasiha Hassan, former Tshwane youth league regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela, Boitumelo Letsoalo, Mapiti Matsena, Refiloe Kekana, Dr Mauwane Phaladi-Digamela, Bandile Masuku, Kedibone Diale, Morakane Mosupyoe, Butana Mabunda, Nomvuyo Manamela, Mbali Hlophe, William Matsheke, Paul Malema, Nomathemba Mokgethi and Mpho Modise.