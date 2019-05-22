Don't jail dad forever, daughter begs judge in Rob Packham murder trial

"My dad is a kind and caring man," wife-killer Rob Packham's daughter told a Cape Town High Court judge on Wednesday.

Kerry Ann Meyer was giving evidence in mitigation of Packham's sentence after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife, Gill.

Meyer told judge Elizabeth Steyn that her 57-year-old father was "always concerned about others" and "never showed any violence to myself or my sister [Nicola] or mother".

Meyer is a primary school teacher in the UK, and said she lived with her parents in Riesling Road, Constantia, until 2016.

She told the court her relationship with her father was close, and that they had enjoyed training together for the Cape Town Cycle Tour and other sporting events.