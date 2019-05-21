Witness points out gunmen in 'after tears' shoot-out murder case

A state witness testifying in a case involving two men facing a slew of charges after allegedly mowing down six people at an alleged gangster’s wake, positively identified both alleged shooters on Monday.

The 31-year-old man, who is in witness protection, told the Port Elizabeth High Court he had seen Bradley Berges, 23, of Schauderville, and Given Cornelius, 27, of Booysen Park, approach the Dinsmore Road, Schauderville, house shortly after 9pm on November 4 2017.

The witness was attending the “after tears” gathering following the funeral of alleged gangster Keith Bowkers, 32, an alleged member of the Dustlifes gang.

The man said he had stepped outside the garage of the house and was on the opposite side of the road when he saw Berges and Cornelius walking from Lawler Street into Dinsmore.

“I walked past them and could see it was them because of the [street] light on them,” the man said.

In CCTV footage – from cameras installed at the house in Dinsmore Street – the man can be seen standing on the side of the road as the two alleged shooters appeared with guns drawn.

The man said he moved away promptly after seeing them “because I wanted to get away from them”. Nearly three weeks later, police officials visited the man at his home where he was shown photographs to help identify the shooters.

He said he had pointed out Berges and Cornelius to the police as the shooters.

They have been charged with two counts of murder and four of attempted murder.

During the shooting rampage Reagan Russell, 16, and Regan Fourie, 21, were shot dead and four others wounded.

Berges and Cornelius have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, including the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The case continues.