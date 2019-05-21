WATCH | Billionaire pays off entire class's student debt

A billionaire technology investor shocked graduating students in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US, by telling them he would pay off their student loans.

Robert F Smith, an African-American businessman with a fortune estimated at $4.4bn, told the class of nearly 400 students that he planned to pay off their entire student debt: an estimated $40m.

"When he said those words ... all my classmates' mouths dropped open. We were speechless," Kamal Medlock told NPR. "We were shocked."

Morehouse College president David A Thomas was quoted by CNN as saying: "When you have to service debt, the choices about what you can go do in the world are constrained.

"[The grant] gives them the liberty to follow their dreams, their passions."

The BBC reported that Smith, 56, founded private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in 2000 to invest in software companies, and had a personal net worth of $5bn, according to Forbes.