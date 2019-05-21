Rapist fights for chance to appeal

A man convicted on two counts of rape and one of kidnapping tried all he could to escape serving time behind bars after being sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday to life in prison.

Wele Goqo, 37, convicted in August 2018 of raping a 22year-old woman – who is not being named as she is a victim of a sex crime – failed in his attempts to bring an application for leave to appeal against both his conviction and sentence after acting judge Lisa Ntsepe delivered her ruling.

In handing down sentence, Ntsepe said Goqo had shown no remorse for his actions and that his “nonchalant demeanour” showed that he was “unbothered”.

“Rape is and was the most invasive and dehumanising violation of human rights.

“After [the rape] that person will never be the same again as is in this case, [the complainant] continues to carry this burden,” Ntsepe said.

Ntsepe said Goqo’s defence advocate Khaya Saziwa had not presented sufficient compelling and substantial reasons for deviating from the minimum prescribed sentence for rape.

“There is little about [Goqo’s] personal circumstances that is mitigating.

“[Goqo] had [the victim] under his control in every sense of the word,” Ntsepe said.

After Goqo was sentenced to life for rape and five years for kidnapping, which will run concurrently, Saziwa, on behalf of his client, tried to tender applications for leave to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

Seeking further clarity on the grounds for the applications for leave to appeal, Ntsepe asked that Saziwa submit written heads of argument so that she could better understand the appeal.

Saziwa’s reasons include that the court erred in its manner of handling questions to Goqo and that the complainant was a single witness whose evidence should have been treated with caution.

“The court went beyond clarifying questions . . . more than 50 questions [to Goqo] were posed by the court,” Saziwa said.

Asked by Ntsepe what the importance was of the number of questions asked, Saziwa said it was not only the number of questions but their nature.

“The court went far beyond its duties or rather responsibilities when asking questions,” Saziwa said.

Goqo was convicted on the charges against him after Ntsepe found that the state had proved that on April 8 2017 Goqo had given the woman a lift but, instead of taking her to her requested destination, he took her to a secluded spot where he raped her several times.

On Monday, Ntsepe ordered that Saziwa submit written heads of arguments on June 11 and that the hearing in the appeals would be on June 18.