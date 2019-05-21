News

Quad biker appears in court on charges of assault, reckless driving

By Kathryn Kimberley - 21 May 2019
Louwrens du Toit leaves the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court
Image: Werner Hills
Image: Werner Hills

Quad biker Louwrens du Toit, 26, allegedly filmed hitting an elderly motorist in a suspected road rage incident, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless and negligent driving.

Defence attorney Hennie Bence said he would consult with Du Toit and possibly report a counter-charge against the motorist.

Du Toit was arrested at his family’s Colleen Glen home on Sunday after the video of the two men embroiled in a fight in Verdun Avenue, Lorraine, on Friday, went viral.

The man was admitted to hospital overnight as a result of his injuries.

The case was postponed to June 24

An elderly Port Elizabeth man was badly beaten in what appears to be a road rage attack in Lorraine on Friday afternoon.

