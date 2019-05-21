News

New plan to curb EC initiate deaths and injuries unveiled

By Lulamile Feni - 21 May 2019

Boys who have been medically examined in other provinces will not be allowed to undergo traditional circumcision in some parts of the Eastern Cape from next month.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Malabar fire
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei

Most Read

X