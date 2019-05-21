KZN police resume search for holidaymaker presumed drowned

Police divers are continuing their search for a Johannesburg holidaymaker who was swept out to sea near a popular Umhlanga resort on Sunday.

Brendon Power of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, said they had received a report of a "drowning in progress" north of the Breakers Resort, to which a team of rescue workers, including lifesavers, police and NSRI divers, responded.

Power said a 35-year-old Congolese man who lived in Johannesburghad been swept out to sea after being caught in rip currents.

"Two members of the public had earlier gone into the water to try to help but were unfortunately unsuccessful," Power said.

The rescue team could not locate the man after searching among the breakers, free diving and conducting shoreline patrols.

"A police trauma counsellor was on scene to comfort the partner of the missing man," said Power.

The search had to be suspended after more than three hours.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said police had taken over the case and the search continued on Tuesday.