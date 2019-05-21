News

Kelly Bain accused sentenced to 16 years for house breaking

By Kathryn Kimberley - 21 May 2019
Image: www.pexels.com

The man accused of murdering young mom, Kelly Bain, has been sentenced to an effective 16 years in prison for a string of house break-ins across Port Elizabeth.

Sizwe Jika, 26, had pleaded guilty in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court to breaking into six houses and stealing items with a total estimated value of more than R300,000.

All the crimes were committed last year, barring one in 2011.

On Tuesday he was sentenced to an effective 16 years in prison after the court ruled that his behaviour was indicative of an habitual criminal.

ALSO READ

Bain, Smit accused charged with third murder

The man accused of killing Ann Smit and Kelly Bain is believed to have killed, tortured and raped another woman only weeks before his alleged crime ...
News
1 month ago

Kelly Bain murder accused maintains his innocence

The man accused of fatally stabbing a young mother in front of her one-month old baby maintained his innocence after first abandoning his bail ...
News
2 months ago

Kelly Bain murder accused in court

Sizwe Jika, 27, who police have described as an habitual criminal, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with ...
News
3 months ago

Suspect in Kelly Bain murder arrested

A man described as a habitual criminal who has been in trouble with the law since he was 10 – and managed to escape from a police station in 2018 – ...
News
3 months ago

Port Elizabeth escapee in court for murder and robbery

The murder suspect who was arrested in Aliwal North earlier this week after escaping appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court.
News
7 months ago

Murder suspect who escaped from Walmer police station rearrested

The murder suspect who escaped from the Walmer police station about two weeks ago has been arrested - in Aliwal North.
News
7 months ago

Wanted Port Elizabeth man escapes - manhunt underway

A manhunt has been launched for a wanted murder suspect who escaped from Walmer police station by climbing through an open window at 12:30pm on ...
News
7 months ago

Latest Videos

Malabar fire
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei

Most Read

X