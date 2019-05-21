Kelly Bain accused sentenced to 16 years for house breaking

The man accused of murdering young mom, Kelly Bain, has been sentenced to an effective 16 years in prison for a string of house break-ins across Port Elizabeth.

Sizwe Jika, 26, had pleaded guilty in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court to breaking into six houses and stealing items with a total estimated value of more than R300,000.

All the crimes were committed last year, barring one in 2011.

On Tuesday he was sentenced to an effective 16 years in prison after the court ruled that his behaviour was indicative of an habitual criminal.