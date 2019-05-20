Zuma should have been charged with Shaik, says his advocate

Where would former president Jacob Zuma be if he had been charged with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik? A long way from the corruption charges that he is still trying to fight, his lawyer advocate Muzi Sikhakhane told the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Zuma's new legal team did an about-turn during his application for a permanent stay of prosecution, arguing that he should have been charged with Shaik more than a decade ago.

Sikhakhane argued that had Shaik and Zuma been co-accused, the former president would have been able to cross-examine evidence that had implicated him. "The evidence that we know as incontrovertible today may not have been so," he said, adding that Zuma's absence in the Shaik trial amounted to him being tried in his absence.

Zuma is facing 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. These charges relate to 783 payments that he allegedly received as a bribe to protect Thales from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Shaik.