WATCH | Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg high court
Former president Jacob Zuma is back in the dock to face corruption charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
Zuma's co-accused, French arms company Thales, said on Sunday it believed it "cannot obtain a fair trial".
In a statement issued ahead of the court appearance on Monday to have the charges against it and Zuma permanently dropped, Thales said the circumstances of the case, which dates back a decade, meant a fair trial could not happen.
"Bearing in mind the very long delay of this procedure – through no fault of Thales at all – together with a range of factors beyond its control, Thales believes it cannot obtain a fair trial, as it is entitled to under the SA constitution and international law," said the company.