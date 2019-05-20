'Rapist' caught in the act

A 19-year-old Limpopo man is expected to appear in the local magistrate's court for kidnapping and repeatedly raping two young girls.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the girls, aged 12 and 13, were kidnapped from May 16 to May 17 at Tambo RDP new stands outside Groblersdal in the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality.

"It is alleged that on May 16 at about 7pm, the suspect met the two victims and lured them to an RDP house in this section and locked them inside.

"He then bought them food and started to rape them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home where she informed her parents about the ordeal.

"The other victim was left behind with the suspect," he said.