Quad biker's dad claims elderly man who was beaten started fight
The father of a quad biker, filmed beating up an elderly man in a suspected road rage incident in Port Elizabeth, claims the man who was later hospitalised as a result of his injuries had started the fight.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.