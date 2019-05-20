Online applications for Gauteng schools pour in on first morning

Over 42,000 applications for places in government schools for grade 1 and 8 have already been processed on the Gauteng education department's online system.

By 9am, the department said a total of 189,189 applications were successfully received.

This is despite scores of parents complaining that they are struggling to complete the process, which opened on Monday morning.

Some of the comments shared on Twitter include:

"I'm stuck, the page doesn't want to load."

"Same here, stage 1 done, unable to stage 2."

"I just can't pass through the Parent/Guardian Details page, once I press Submit Parent/Guardian Details it doesn't go through to the next step. I have tried now 4 times. I am also trying to be patient."

"Done! Whooo mara this system thing of yours will really humble a person. Better than last year though."

The education department said its system can handle over 60,000 applications per minute.