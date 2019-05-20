Northern areas shootings claim four lives over weekend

Four people died in separate shooting incidents in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shootings had brought parts of the northern areas to a standstill.

In the latest incident, at about 10.45am on Sunday, three men were in the bushes between Extensions 21 and 31, Bethelsdorp, when shots were fired at them.

Naidu said two of the men ran into the road and collapsed.

One of them, aged 21, was wounded in the leg and a second man, 30, was shot twice in the upper body.

A third person, Sergio Botha, 30, was shot in the chest and leg and died in the bushes.

Naidu said the motive for the attack was unknown as Botha was not affiliated to any gangs.

Earlier, police were on patrol in Bethelsdorp when they

came across a group of about 50 people gathered in Velocia Street, Extension 33, at about 3.40pm.

Naidu said the crowd informed police of a shooting and it was later established that Jacques Roberts, 24, had died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The provincial organised crime investigations unit was investigating a case of murder, she said.

At about the same time, police responded to a shooting in Basson Street, Bloemendal.

Naidu said the body of Virquel Koegana, 27, was found on the pavement.

He had been shot in the ankle and had massive bruising to the head.

The motive for the shooting and the identities of the culprits were unknown at this stage and the police were investigating.

At about 7.45pm, police responded to another shooting in Velocia Street, Naidu said.

“On their way there, they were stopped in Laurence Erasmus Drive by the driver of a Toyota Tazz, who informed them that they were on their way to hospital with the victim who had been shot in Velocia Street,” she said.

“It is alleged residents and gangsters were involved in altercations due to an earlier shooting and that shots fired by the gangsters fatally wounded Jonathan Jacobs, 27.

He was shot in the armpit.

“Jacobs is a known upholsterer in the area.”