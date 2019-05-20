Feared taxi boss Khekhe faces new charge

Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela faces more woes as criminal cases pile up against him.

Sowetan has learnt that a fresh case of intimidation against Mathibela would soon be brought before court after a witness in the murder case of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana accused him of intimidation.

The incident allegedly happened last year at the Menlyn Mall in Pretoria when the taxi boss bumped into the witness.

This comes as Mathibela, 32, faces another case of robbery with aggravating circumstances which would soon be transferred to the Johannesburg regional court. He appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court last month.

A police insider said the robbery took place four years ago in Cleveland, Johannesburg. Mathibela allegedly pretended to be a policeman and robbed a Chinese businesswoman of a large sum of money.