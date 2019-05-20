Environmental group enters legal fight over Cape Town's bid to procure its own electricity

The Centre for Environmental Rights has applied to be a friend of the court in the case in which the City of Cape Town is seeking to be allowed to procure its own renewable energy without needing permission from the national energy minister.

The matter is being heard in the high court in Pretoria.

The organisation said on Tuesday that municipalities, which accounted for 40% of South African electricity use, were key to cleaning the country’s deadly air and must be allowed to do so by procuring clean electricity.

The centre said coal pollution had killed thousands of South Africans and left many more debilitated with illness. It said coal emissions had driven the climate crisis with catastrophic impacts on South Africa, yet the department of energy had failed to act with urgency to secure a clean energy transition.

The centre said through its application, it wanted to help the court in understanding the important role that local governments must play in protecting human health and the environment by facilitating the transition from harmful fossil fuel-based electricity capacity to renewable electricity.

"All evidence shows that we urgently need to decarbonise the electricity sector to have any hope of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

"Municipalities seeking to procure clean and sustainable energy sources must be supported – they are fulfilling their constitutional obligations to protect human health and the environment, and to mitigate climate change," the centre's attorney, Nicole Loser, said in a statement.