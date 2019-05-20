Bay acting city boss steps down for medical reasons

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Peter Neilson has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, the municipality has announced.

This is due to medical reasons, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said.

He will be replaced with executive director of sports, recreation, arts and culture executive director Noxolo Nqwazi.

She returns six months after she was unceremoniously removed from the position by mayor Mongameli Bobani and replaced by Neilson.

In a statement, the municipality said Neilson was forced to step down for medical reasons.

Bobani said: "I would like to thank Nielson for the commitment he has shown while acting in this important position. I wish him all the best and good health".

Neilson started as the acting city manager in November.

He confirmed he would undergo a medical procedure this week.

Nqwazi’s appointment will have to be ratified by the city council.

The municipality has had three acting city managers since Johann Mettler was suspended last year for alleged misconduct.

His disciplinary case continues.