Saray Khumalo safely back at base camp after historic Everest climb

Saray Khumalo, the first black African woman to reach the top of Mount Everest, arrived back at base camp on Saturday, two-and-a-half days after summiting the world's highest peak.

She had been out of reach between Camp 3 and Camp 2 on Everest due to a flat satellite battery, but made contact with a friend via a text message on Saturday morning.

Arguably, the most dangerous part of the climb is going down. Summits with a Purpose, Khumalo's fundraising arm, explained in a media release that most deaths happen on the descent.

"Mountaineers all appreciate that [reaching] the summit is actually only halfway, with the majority of accidents or deaths occurring on the way down due to fatigue," the organisation said.

Khumalo was not ready to speak to media on Saturday evening and needed to rest, said her spokesperson Jeanette McGill.