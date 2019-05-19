Copper Cable Thieves nabbed

Four people suspected of cable theft were handed over to the Brackendowns police, near Alberton, on Saturday morning.

According to Mondeor Community Policing Forum chairperson Mike Fontes, the arrest came about after a spate of power cuts in the area, brought on about by thieves making off with copper that they then sell to scrap yards.

Fontes said two intersections in the area were targeted and traffic lights damaged and copper stolen last week.

"We were tipped off by a confidential informant who gave us information about the vehicle they were using and the suspects were caught in possession of copper which was contained in four bags. We believe the arrested individuals may be linked to those thefts and investigations will continue," Fontes said.