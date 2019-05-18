WATCH | Eastern Cape hospital overrun by cats

An extraordinary government decision to use cats at a number of Eastern Cape hospitals to do battle with rats has hit a snag.

Patients in a rural hospital have complained about a battle of their own, trying to defend the food on their plates from a rag-tag army of stray cats who are not taking “Voetsek!” for an answer.

In the territorial war, the spayed cats are losing turf to the stray ones.

Nurses, who try to protect the food of frail patients, say they have to face spitting and hissing stray cats.

Nurses at Isilimela Hospital in Port St Johns said some of their 57 patients were going hungry because of the food-snatching cats.

A nurse at the hospital, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said: “These cats eat the food meant for patients. Some patients are too sick and cannot chase the cats away and go hungry if there is no nurse to help.”