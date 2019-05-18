Two 'nervous' suspects bust with uncut diamonds worth R1.5m

A body search of two Namibian men who appeared nervous when questioned by police in Bellville in the Western Cape uncovered uncut diamonds with an estimated value of R1.5m.

Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said members of the Flying Squad were busy with a stop and search operation in Voortrekker Road in Bellville on Friday afternoon when their attention was drawn to two suspects aged 46 and 53.

“The men were questioned and they appeared nervous. This prompted the members to conduct a body search which resulted in the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds. The men from Namibia were arrested and are due to make a court appearance in Bellville on Monday.

“The circumstances surrounding the matter and the origin of the diamonds are still under investigation,” Traut said.