WATCH | Quad bike driver assaults elderly man in Lorraine

An elderly Port Elizabeth man was badly beaten in what appears to be a road rage attack in Lorraine on Friday afternoon.

The attack, which left bystanders stunned, was captured on video by a passing female motorist.

The video shows a VW Polo car stopped in Verdun Avenue on the pavement - on the opposite side of the road - and a blue quad bike parked next to it.

A fight between the two men erupts. The attack happened shortly after 4pm and the Polo driver has since been admitted to hospital.

The 69-year-old man driving the Polo is seen thrown into the middle of the road while being punched by the quad bike driver.

The video only captures the fight after it had already started.

Vehicles stop in the road as the brawl continues to play out before the quad bike rider walks to his bike and rides off.

The polo driver is seen stumbling back to his car before the cars continue driving.

According to preliminary information, the quad bike driver allegedly almost hit a pedestrian prompting the Polo driver to intervene and confront the quad bike rider.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the elderly man was admitted to hospital overnight.

Details remain unclear but detectives are hoping to consult with the injured man after he is discharged from hospital – likely over the weekend.

“It is alleged that on Friday in the afternoon, a 67-year-old man confronted a man on a quad bike for driving recklessly in the Sedan Street, Lorraine. The man was severely assaulted and at about 6:45 pm he went to Walmer police to report the incident however due to his nature of injuries, he needed immediate medical attention,” she said.

Janse van Rensuburg said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened late Friday night after family and residents went to the police station.

“In the interim, police have opened a case on behalf of the complainant and a formal statement is yet to be obtained.”

Janse van Resnburg said the details of the quad bike driver was known and that an arrest is imminent.